Somalia: Somali President Meets Senior UK Delegation to Strengthen Strategic Ties

12 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Thursday received a senior delegation from the United Kingdom led by Minister of State for Development and Africa Jenny Chapman, as the two sides reaffirmed their strategic partnership.

Hassan Sheikh briefed the delegation on what he described as tangible progress Somalia has made in state-building, security and the democratic process. He emphasized the importance of strengthening strategic ties between Somalia and the United Kingdom, particularly in the areas of security cooperation, development and investment promotion.

The president thanked Britain for its continued support to Somalia, especially in efforts to enhance security, combat militant groups and implement priority development plans aimed at improving the lives of Somali citizens.

For her part, Chapman underscored the UK government's commitment to deepening close cooperation with Somalia. She highlighted the importance of Somalia's stability to the Horn of Africa region and the wider continent.

Britain has long been one of Somalia's key international partners, supporting reforms in governance, security sector development and humanitarian assistance.

