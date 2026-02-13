South Africa: Measures to Protect South Africa's Borders

Government has announced additional measures to strengthen South Africa's borders to curb illegal immigration and to protect the country's security, stability and economic progress.

"Funding to strengthen border security will be prioritised, covering infrastructure, technology and people. Key border posts will be redeveloped through public-private partnerships and we will extend the Electronic Travel Authorisation to all international airports and the busiest land ports of entry," President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

Delivering the State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Cape Town City Hall, the President noted that drones and other technology are already being used to great effect all along border lines.

"Employers that hire foreign nationals without the required visas will face the full might of the law. To tighten enforcement, we will hire an additional 10 000 labour inspectors this year," the President said.

He emphasised that government will address illegal immigration while ensuring that the fundamental human rights of every person in this country are upheld and protected.

The police, Home Affairs and labour inspectors will work together to crack down on violations of existing immigration, labour and other laws.

"As we undertake these interventions, we insist that the laws of our country must be observed by everyone. We will not tolerate violence and other acts of lawlessness directed at foreign nationals.

He further spoke out against foreign nationals being barred from accessing public facilities, including schools.

"No foreign national should be unlawfully barred from accessing public facilities, including schools and health facilities," the President said.