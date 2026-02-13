South Africa: Government United Behind 2026 SONA Priorities

Members of Parliament have welcomed the 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA), expressing unified support for government's commitment to tackling critical challenges affecting the country, including crime, foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), transport bottlenecks and water infrastructure constraints.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening outlined government's coordinated response to these pressing issues, emphasising economic growth, service delivery and strengthened state capacity as key priorities for the year ahead.

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen welcomed the President's announcement that the current foot-and-mouth disease outbreak has been classified as a national disaster, enabling a more coordinated national response.

President Ramaphosa described the outbreak as one of the most severe the country has experienced, noting its damaging impact on the cattle industry, including export bans, trade restrictions and significant losses to livestock farmers.

The President confirmed that at least 14 million cattle will be vaccinated, with an estimated 28 million vaccine doses required over the next 12 months. He said government will centrally facilitate the acquisition of vaccines to ensure that the correct strain-specific vaccines are secured.

Steenhuisen said the declaration would strengthen coordination efforts, including through the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS), to enforce movement controls.

"This will assist us to prevent the movement of animals from infected to non-infected areas and ensure that containment measures are effectively implemented," he said.

The Minister described the new strategy as proactive and commended the deployment of additional extension officers to work with communities and raise awareness about the importance of vaccination.

He further welcomed the broader SONA focus on crime and economic growth.

"It was a good speech. The President's approach to tackling crime and corruption, including the announced deployments, is the right move. We need more boots on the ground to get on top of crime," Steenhuisen said.

He added that the emphasis on economic growth would likely shape the upcoming national budget.

Transport Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa also welcomed the President's State of the Nation Address, describing it as balanced and fair. He said it gave an account of how far the country has come since the Government of National Unity (GNU) started.

"Transport is the backbone of the aspirations of the country, as we see it now and what we seek to achieve if you look at passenger rail, and freight logistics. The President acknowledged the very progressive work that we have done as the department and our entities.

"What is important now is to build on the gains and to be able to come back in a year's time and report progress," Hlengwa said.

In his address the President highlighted progress made in improving the performance of the county's ports and freight rail lines, which is steadily increasing the volume of goods that are moved in and out of the country.

He said the country has restored its passenger rail system, with more commuters now able to travel to work on new locally made trains, significantly reducing their transport costs.

He added that government is now investing in roads, bridges, rail lines, ports, dams, wind, and solar farms, across the country.

Border Management Authority (BMA) Commissioner Michael Masiapato welcomed the President's emphasis on combating illegal migration and strengthening border security.

He underscored the need for enhanced infrastructure along the country's borders, as well as improved technological capabilities.

"We require more technology, particularly drones, to monitor movements and intercept those attempting to enter the country illegally," Masiapato said.