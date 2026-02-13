South Africa: Justice System Reform On the Cards

A new hard hitting criminal justice system reform initiative that will crackdown on organised crime and corruption is on the cards for South Africa.

In his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the reform initiative will also crackdown on the illicit firearms trade using a dedicated team in the Presidency to ensure that reforms are implemented across the system.

"We are further intensifying the fight against corruption by strengthening bodies such as the Special Investigating Unit, the National Prosecuting Authority and the Hawks. We will finalise government's approach to the recommendation of the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council on the establishment of a permanent, independent, overarching anti-corruption body," the President said at the Cape Town City Hall.

He also spoke out against the victimisation of those who speak out against corruption.

To counter this, the Whistle-Blower Protection Bill will be introduced in Parliament and will criminalise retaliation and provide psychosocial, legal and financial support to whistle-blowers, amongst others.

In addition, there will be a special focus on restructuring government's procurement system with a view to ending corruption. This as the Auditor General reported that the majority of incidents of corruption originate in the procurement system.

"We cannot allow this cancer to continue and we must therefore act. Measures will include the use of technology and the finalisation of new Public Procurement Act regulations by mid-2026.

"We cannot fight organised criminals by treading softly. We must act with zero tolerance and bring the full force of the law to bear. Let this message be clear: there will be no impunity for acts of corruption and criminality," he explained.

Madlanga Commission and vetting

Turning his attention to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, President Ramaphosa said action will be taken against those implicated.

"The hearings of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry have exposed rampant corruption in the South African Police Service (SAPS) and some metro police departments through the abuse of power," the President said, adding that corruption will not be tolerated.

He stressed that the rule of law depends on a police service that is ethical, responsive and rooted in the communities that it serves.

The SAPS has established a task team to ensure that investigations arising from the commission are undertaken swiftly and without interference.

"The State Security Agency will re-vet the senior management of the South African Police Service and metro police departments. The vetting process will include lifestyle audits.

"As we have successfully done with previous commissions, we will use the recommendations of the Madlanga Commission to make far-reaching changes.

"We are determined that the Commission's findings and recommendations will lay the basis for a fundamental reform of our criminal justice system.

"We are confident that these efforts will succeed because the great majority of police officers are dedicated to upholding the law and diligently serving the people of South Africa," President Ramaphosa said.

Last week the SAPS said members whose names have been mentioned at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee have received notices of investigation into their alleged misconduct.

SANDF

Meanwhile, the President also announced the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to support the police, in the Western Cape and Gauteng, to deal with gang violence and illegal mining.

"I have directed the Minister of Police and the SANDF to develop a tactical plan on where our security forces should be deployed within the next few days in the Western Cape and Gauteng to deal with gang violence and illegal mining.

"As is required by the Constitution, I will inform the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces regarding the timing and place of deployment of our soldiers and what it will cost.

"We have to act to rid our country of gang violence."

The President also added that government is implementing an integrated strategy to address the root causes of crime through coordinated interventions across society, from street lighting to access to social services.

"We are going to tackle gun crime by streamlining legislation and regulations on licencing, possessing and trading in firearms and ammunition. We will increase enforcement of existing gun laws."

To strengthen the fight against crime, government will put more boots on the ground through the recruitment this year of 5 500 additional police officers, adding to the 20 000 new officers announced last year.