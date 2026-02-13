Rwanda: World Radio Day - My Call to the Sports Media Fraternity

I have been a practicing journalist for at least two decades now. While sports journalism has, for the longest time, occupied only a small fraction of my work, it holds a much deeper connection to me, stretching back to the very beginning of my career. My very first byline published was a sports piece.

I still find time to catch up on local sports trends everyday both from this publication which I work for, catch it on the car radio while going about my daily errands, or when browsing the internet which has made content available with the advent of social media.

I have watched with pride as Rwanda's media landscape expanded in ways we could hardly have imagined. The arrival of private FM radio stations injected vibrancy and healthy competition into the industry. From a handful of voices on the airwaves, we now have dozens of stations broadcasting across the country, broadening access to information and creating platforms for new talent to emerge.

Sports programming has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of this expansion. On some days, certain stations dedicate as much as eight hours of airtime to sport and, unsurprisingly, much of that time is devoted to football.

The local league, regional competitions and Europe's top leagues command immense public interest. The hours of pre-match build-up, live commentary, post-match analysis and interactive phone-ins are a clear reflection of how deeply football resonates with Rwandans.

Radio, in particular, remains the natural home of this passion. It is not simply a fallback for those without television access, because Rwanda has always had a natural affinity for radio. It is accessible, portable and intimate, accompanying people in buses, marketplaces, offices and homes, and turning matches into shared national conversations that cut across social divides.

However, the concern I wish to raise as we celebrate World Radio Day, relates to the recent trajectory of some sports programmes on some stations. Increasingly, airtime that should be devoted to analysis and reporting is being consumed by highly opinionated exchanges that blur the line between journalism and personal commentary. What ought to be informed debate often drifts into unchecked opinion, presented not merely as perspective but as unquestionable fact.

There is nothing inherently wrong with opinion; sport thrives on strong views, and fans enjoy analysts who take positions, defend them and invite counterarguments. But journalism demands discipline, where facts anchor opinion and verification precedes assertion. When presenters abandon that very discipline, programmes cease to inform and instead begin to inflame.

Even more worrying is the growing tendency of some commentators to turn on one another on air. Disagreements that should remain professional and focused on issues are increasingly personalised, with listeners treated to feuds, insinuations and open insults.

For some local radio stations, the microphone has become a battleground rather than a platform for public service, at times hijacking the informative programmes that Rwandans have faithfully followed for years.

This highly opinionated style, coupled with personal attacks, creates a dangerous mix because it risks normalising a culture where volume substitutes for substance and where provocation becomes a programming strategy. In such an environment, young journalists may begin to believe that controversy, rather than credibility, is the surest path to relevance.

We must honestly ask whether the structure of these programmes is partly to blame. With long hours to fill, often heavily concentrated on football, are some stations struggling to maintain depth and freshness? Has the pressure to sustain ratings in a competitive market pushed presenters towards increasingly sensational tones? Or is there insufficient editorial oversight to maintain clear boundaries between reporting, analysis and opinion?

Football will always dominate the sports discourse in Rwanda, and rightly so given public interest. But depth is not achieved by amplifying opinion; it is achieved through research, data, interviews, context and balance. It is achieved by expanding coverage to other disciplines, nurturing investigative sports reporting and investing in the professional development of presenters.

Granted, media freedom is essential and must be protected and as a practitioner I would die defending it. However, freedom without responsibility weakens the very foundation on which that freedom stands. Audiences deserve content that respects their intelligence and upholds professional standards.

Consumers must be protected from content that degrades public discourse. Rwanda Media Commission, Rwanda Governance Board and Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority all have a role to play in safeguarding standards without stifling expression. Their engagement should focus on reinforcing ethical practice, encouraging self-regulation within media houses and reminding broadcasters of their obligations to the public.

Ultimately, however, the first responsibility lies with the stations themselves. Managers and editors must draw clearer lines between reporting and commentary, ensure that strong opinions are rooted in fact and delivered with respect, and examine whether current formats encourage meaningful analysis or simply reward provocation.

Having spent 20 years in this profession, I remain convinced that Rwandan media has the capacity to rise above this moment, especially considering how far we have come from where we were three decades ago.

We have talented sports journalists who understand the craft, and an audience that loves football and trusts radio as its companion. What is required now is introspection and course correction.

As we celebrate World Radio Day, I remind my colleagues that sport is built on rules, discipline and fair play, and the journalism that covers it should reflect those same values.

The writer is the Managing Editor of The New Times.