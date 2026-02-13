South Africa: Flawed Electricity Pricing Policy and Tariff Regulation Are Deepening SA's Municipal Electricity Crisis

12 February 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Chris Yelland and Hendrik Barnard

South Africa's municipal electricity pricing is broken. Current policies are draining city budgets, overcharging residents and letting infrastructure crumble.

South Africa's municipal electricity tariff methodology is fundamentally broken.

Worse still, recent regulatory practice risks accelerating financial stress on paying consumers while simultaneously undermining the sustainability of municipal electricity services.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

South Africa's municipal electricity crisis is often reduced to a familiar list of symptoms: failing infrastructure, high losses, weak billing systems, political interference and a culture of non-payment. While all of these are real, they obscure a deeper and more structural problem at the heart of the system -- the way municipal electricity price increases are calculated, approved and regulated.

At the centre of this lies the annual electricity tariff determination process overseen by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa). What should be a transparent, economically rational and legally sound mechanism has instead evolved into a deeply contested process, increasingly challenged in court, poorly understood by stakeholders and widely mistrusted by consumers and municipalities.

A technically sound and industry-credible alternative exists -- but it requires Nersa to rethink its approach from first principles.

A system under strain

Municipalities that distribute electricity are required to apply annually to Nersa for approval of tariff increases. In theory, this process is governed by an Electricity Pricing Policy, which requires municipalities...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.