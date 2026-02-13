Africa: South Africa Elected to AU Peace and Security Council

South Africa has been elected to serve a two-year term on the African Union's (AU) Peace and Security Council.

AU member states elected South Africa to the council during the 38th Ordinary Session of the AU's Executive Council.

According to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), South Africa was elected alongside Lesotho to represent Southern Africa on the council.

On the election, DIRCO Minister Ronald Lamola said: "To achieve the goals of Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want, we have to exert more efforts on peace making and peacebuilding in our continent".

South Africa will serve on the council from 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2028.

"The Republic of South Africa thanks the AU Member States for their confidence and reaffirms its commitment to work constructively with the entire membership of the AUPSC [African Union Peace and Security Council] in addressing the many peace and security challenges that bedevil our continent.

"The continent continues to grapple with issues such as unconstitutional changes of government, a recurring trend since 2020, which persists until today; and terrorism and violent extremism that has resulted in killings and maiming of thousands of innocent civilians.

"It is in this context that South Africa's term on the PSC will be guided by its foreign policy which prioritises the African continent's peace, stability and development," DIRCO said on Wednesday.

South Africa reaffirmed its commitment to "contributing to a continent that is peaceful, prosperous and embodies pan-African ideals".

"This commitment is evident in the numerous peace and security initiatives in which South Africa has participated and continues to engage, including its role as interim Chair of the Southern African Development Community.

"South Africa will advocate for peaceful conflict resolution, inclusive dialogue and negotiations, aimed at supporting conflicting parties in finding durable solutions," the department added.