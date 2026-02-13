Uganda: Maj Gen Francis Takirwa Laid to Rest

The former Deputy Commander of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) Land Forces, Major General Francis Takirwa, has been laid to rest at his ancestral home in Kashari Sayuni Rugarama, Bwizibwera-Rutooma Town Council, Mbarara district on Thursday.

He was 60.

Takirwa, remembered as courageous, disciplined and deeply committed throughout his military career, was accorded a 13-gun salute in recognition of his rank and decades of dedicated service.

Representing the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Permanent Secretary, Lt Gen Joseph Musanyufu, described the late general as a leader whose legacy transcends the years he lived.

"Loss is measured by life's worth and by impact. Every human being is precious. Maj Gen Takirwa lived his life positively and left a lasting legacy. As human beings, we come and must go; the difference is when and how. What matters most is what one leaves behind," he said.

Musanyufu noted that beyond his cherished family, Takirwa leaves behind an enduring legacy of service and dedication within the UPDF and the nation at large.

Delivering a message on behalf of the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations (SPA/SO), General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lt Gen Sam Okiding, hailed the fallen officer as a natural leader whose career was defined by exemplary performance, resilience and professionalism.

"He earned admiration not only from his seniors and peers but also from his subordinates. He was calm and amicable, blending military discipline with public service. He leaves behind a legacy of sacrifice, professionalism, loyalty and dedicated service to the nation," the message read.

Family members also paid tribute to the late general's work ethic and integrity.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Florence Sanyu, a sister of the deceased, described Takirwa as a hardworking and dedicated officer who rose through the ranks on merit.

"He was not handpicked; he earned every promotion through effort, energy and commitment," she said.

Sanyu expressed gratitude to President Museveni as well as the UPDF leadership, for the support extended to Takirwa during his 40 years of service and throughout his illness.

According to the Acting Director of Defence Public Information (DDPI), Colonel Chris Magezi, the senior army officer succumbed to complications arising from a stroke at around 6:00 a.m. at the UPDF National Referral Hospital in Mbuya on Saturday, February 7, 2026.

Born on 7th November 1965, Takirwa joined the UPDF in 1989 and steadily rose through the ranks, earning a reputation as a disciplined, professional, and committed officer. Over the years, he undertook extensive military training both locally and internationally.

He attended the Junior Command and Staff Course at the Uganda Junior Staff College in Jinja in 1994 and later completed the Company Commanders Course at the Tanzania Military Academy in Monduli in 1998.

Takirwa's pursuit of advanced strategic and leadership training saw him enroll at the Nanjing Army Command College in China, where he completed the Army Senior Command Course in 2006. He later earned a Diploma in African Strategic Studies from the Nasser Higher Military Academy in Egypt in 2009 and completed the Executive National Security Programme at the South African National Defence College.

Operationally, Takirwa served under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) between 2011 and 2012, contributing to regional peace and stability efforts. Domestically, he held several senior command and administrative positions within the UPDF, including Chief of Education, Sports, and Culture, and Commander of the 2nd UPDF Division.

He was promoted to the rank of Colonel in 2014, later elevated to Brigadier General, and attained the rank of Major General in 2021. In 2022, he was appointed Deputy Commander of the UPDF Land Forces, a position he held until his passing.

The burial ceremony was widely attended by senior UPDF generals, service commanders, senior and junior officers, militants, political leaders, religious leaders, relatives and friends, all united in honouring a soldier whose life was defined by duty, integrity and unwavering commitment to Uganda.