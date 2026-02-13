Zimbabwe: 'No Referendum, No Legitimacy' - FreeZim Congress Leader

13 February 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Opposition FreeZim Congress party has condemned proposals to amend the country's Constitution to allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa to remain in office until 2030, warning that any such move would amount to a return to dictatorship.

In an interview with 263chat, FreeZim Congress president Joseph Makamba Busha said the proposed changes lacked public consent and were designed to preserve the ruling party's grip on power.

"This is a ZANU-PF agenda to preserve ZANU-PF itself, to preserve what has been looted, and to destroy what is left of the country. No amendments outside a referendum are legitimate." Busha said

He dismissed government claims that the move is part of a broader development plan.

"There was never, and today there is no, and tomorrow there will never be Vision 2030 for Zimbabwe. Zimbabweans cannot be misled again," he said.

He accused both ZANU-PF and President Mnangagwa of failing to respect the Constitution or the will of the people.

Busha said any attempt to extend the President's term without a national vote would undermine democratic rule.

"Elections must be held in 2028. Let us work together against the rise of dictatorship and extremism in our country and elsewhere in the world," he said.

He urged Zimbabweans across political divides to unite in defence of constitutional governance.

"Let's join and work together against the rise of dictatorship and extremism," he said.

