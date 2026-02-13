Kenya: Skoot Rolls Out Electric Tuk-Tuks in Nairobi

13 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Electric mobility firm Skoot Technology has launched a battery-swapping electric three-wheeler in Kenya, targeting urban tuk-tuk operators seeking to cut fuel costs.

The new model, branded the Skoot e3W, combines a Piaggio-designed vehicle distributed locally by Car & General with SUN Mobility's battery-swapping platform.

The partners say the unit has undergone two years of testing in Nairobi under different load and road conditions.

Under the battery-swapping model, riders can replace depleted batteries within minutes, reducing downtime associated with charging.

A driver covering about 150 kilometres daily is projected to spend about Sh650 on battery swaps, compared to roughly Sh850 on diesel, translating to savings of up to 30 per cent.

The vehicle will be available on daily, weekly or monthly lease terms starting from Sh1,200 per day, inclusive of maintenance. Riders will also use a mobile app to manage lease payments, locate swap stations and access delivery contracts.

The entry of SUN Mobility into Kenya marks its first expansion into Africa after scaling operations in India. Car & General will handle distribution and after-sales service.

The launch comes amid growing uptake of electric mobility in Kenya.

Data from Kenya Power shows the number of electric vehicles on local roads rose to about 35,000 by the end of 2025, up from 5,294 in 2024, largely driven by electric motorcycles and buses in urban centres.

