Kenya: Fabricated Graphic Used to Claim That Trump Invited Kenyan Politician Kalonzo Musyoka to White House

Fabricated graphic used to claim that Trump invited Kenyan politician Kalonzo Musyoka to White House

US president Donald Trump invited Kalonzo Musyoka, Kenyan opposition politician and Wiper Patriotic Front party leader, for a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House, according to a graphic going viral on social media.

"It is my honor to invite Kenya's former deputy president to the oval meeting so that we can discuss the future of Africa with reference to leadership. Kalonzo Musyoka has been Identified by my men to be a somewhat good leader in Africa," the graphic quotes Trump as saying.

The graphic went viral just days after Musyoka travelled to the US to attend the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington DC, which Trump addressed.

Musyoka is a prominent opposition figure who served as Kenya's vice president from 2008 to 2010. He is from the Kamba community and is widely regarded as its political kingpin.

He has declared his intention to run for president in Kenya's 2027 general election and has joined others in a bid to unseat president William Ruto.

But is the graphic to be trusted? We checked.

Fabricated graphic

Such an invitation would likely have been publicised by Musyoka himself, as it would portray him as recognised and respected worldwide and strengthen his chances in the 2027 election. However, he has not done so, an indication that the claim is false.

There have been no public reports of a fallout between Ruto and Trump, and it would be unusual for the US president to invite an opposition leader instead of the sitting president of another country. Such an invitation would also likely spark debate online and even provoke diplomatic protest, none of which we found any evidence of.

Local media have extensively reported on Musyoka's trip to the US, but we found none that mentioned a high-level invitation to the White House. Similarly, no international media has reported on the invite, despite closely following Trump's communications online and offline.

Africa Check discovered that the graphic originated from the Facebook page Kenya News Flash, which has previously been the source of other fake graphics debunked by Africa Check. This suggests that the graphic could also be fake.

All signs indicate the claim is false and should be disregarded.