Malawi: South Africa Shares New Plan to Work Better With Neighbouring Countries On Trade, Security, Immigration and Growing the Economy

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the State of the Nation Address yesterday in Parliament, setting out his government's priorities for 2026 and emphasising the country's commitment to peace, prosperity and cooperation with neighbouring countries, including those in the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

In his speech, Ramaphosa made it clear that South Africa sees its future tied to that of its neighbours. "For Africa to thrive, we must silence the guns on the continent," he said, highlighting South Africa's long-standing role in peace missions in places like Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo. He reminded the world that South African peacekeepers were part of efforts in eastern DRC, where 14 soldiers recently lost their lives, saying this sacrifice shows Cape Town's commitment to regional security and stability.

On security, the President said South Africa will continue to work with neighbouring countries to keep borders safe and stable. He acknowledged rising threats from organised crime, illegal mining and cross-border violence -- which affect both domestic safety and regional economies. Ramaphosa promised to step up law enforcement and border security by investing in modern infrastructure, technology and cooperation between police and border agencies. "Illegal immigration poses a risk to our security, stability and economic progress," he told Parliament, stressing that these concerns will be addressed while still upholding human rights for everyone in the region.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

This approach to border security will directly impact countries like Malawi, where many South Africans and Malawians travel back and forth for work, study and trade. The emphasis on lawful movement and stronger border checks -- including better entry systems and enforcement -- signals that Pretoria wants orderly cross-border movement while discouraging illegal stays and dangerous smuggling networks.

In matters of trade, Ramaphosa said South Africa will use its strong economic position to build deeper trade links across Africa. He told lawmakers that the country is fully committed to implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area, which aims to remove barriers and expand markets across the continent. "South African firms -- our banks, farmers and manufacturers -- will be leading suppliers to an African market of 1.4 billion people," Ramaphosa said, pointing to the region's growing workforce and consumer base.

For Malawi and other SADC neighbours, this means South African products, investment and markets could become more accessible. South Africa's strategy is to boost industrial production at home while helping open trading opportunities to partners, so goods can move more freely between countries without heavy taxes or bureaucratic hurdles. South Africa's participation in continental trade integration is expected to create opportunities for Malawian farmers, business owners and exporters seeking wider markets.

Economically, Ramaphosa stressed that cooperation with regional neighbours must also strengthen economic growth at home. He outlined plans to improve infrastructure, grow industries, and attract investment. He said South Africa intends to work with international partners and private investors to build roads, dams, ports and energy systems that boost economic activity. These improvements, he argued, will make trade easier not just within South Africa, but across Southern Africa.

Although his address focused mainly on internal reforms and national priorities, the President repeatedly linked these efforts to stronger regional integration. He spoke of using South Africa's foreign relations to support both domestic and regional goals, and said partnerships through the Southern African Development Community and African Union are central to building peace and shared prosperity across the continent.

Ramaphosa also underlined South Africa's foreign policy principles: promotion of human rights, peace, friendship and fair trade. He said the country will use its leadership roles -- including its historic presidency of the G20 -- to advance these values globally and regionally, pushing for economic cooperation that benefits all.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Migration South Africa Malawi By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In simple terms, South Africa is saying that it will work more closely with neighbours like Malawi on four fronts. First, it wants safer and more secure borders through joint efforts against crime and illegal movement. Second, it wants trading partnerships to grow, opening markets and reducing barriers so goods and services can flow more freely. Third, it plans to strengthen immigration and border enforcement without violating human rights. And finally, it aims to build shared economic progress by investing in infrastructure, industry and regional cooperation frameworks that benefit everyone in Southern Africa.

Ramaphosa's message makes clear that South Africa sees its own success as linked to the success of its neighbours -- and that trade, security, immigration and economic cooperation must all work together if the region is to prosper in a competitive and changing world.