Kenya: Stakeholders Propose Terms Limits for Athletics Kenya Officials

NAIROBI — Athletics stakeholders have proposed the introduction of term limits for top officials of Athletics Kenya (AK).

In a statement, the federation say the issue was one of the emerging themes during last year's public participation process on the review of its constitution.

"Stakeholders debated whether the President and other officials should have term limits, with opinions varying across regions," AK said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The federation's current constitution does not explicitly state a term limit for its top echelons even as the Sports Act decree that officials cannot serve beyond two terms.

The current office, led by president Jack Tuwei, have been in power since 2015 -- beyond the two-year term limit -- which has become a bone of contention within and without the federation.

In 2024, a High Court ruling ordered the executive committee to exit office because they had extended their term limits and call for polls within 90 days.

At the same time, the officials were barred from contesting for positions in the polls because of the same issue.

However, the Court of Appeal overturned the ruling last year, arguing that the officials' stay in office had been extended by a court order in 2017, which halted the elections and directed a constitutional review.

Restructuring AK?

Another issue emerging from the constitutional review was whether the federation need to restructure itself at the grassroots.

AK reveal that it was an issue that elicited differing perspectives.

"The forums revealed differing perspectives on whether regional structures should be retained or modified," they said.

Equally discussed during the nationwide forums was the restructuring of the membership criteria, and the requirements for contesting elective positions.

"Participants discussed the widening or narrowing of membership categories, membership fees, and criteria for contesting elective positions," the statement reads.

Additional matters that stakeholders raised include athlete representation, financial transparency and resource allocation, anti-doping provisions, gender inclusivity as well as role of former coaches and athletes.