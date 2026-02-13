Mauritius Unveils Bold New Chapter for India - Sets Sights On Tier 2/3 Markets and 'Beyond Beaches' Growth Following Otm 2026

Following a series of high-stakes engagements in Mumbai, the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) has signaled a shift in its global strategy to attract more Indian travellers. The milestone event, OTM 2026, was officially inaugurated by a distinguished panel of leaders, including Hon. Christian Harold Richard Duval, Minister of Tourism, Mauritius, who served as a Guest of Honour, inaugurating the event alongside other notable international dignitaries.

The MTPA delegation, led by MTPA Chairman, Mr. Dinesh Burrenchobay and Director, Mr. Benoît Harter, unveiled an actionable strategy designed to potentially elevate India from its current position as the fifth-largest tourism source market for Mauritius to the top four in the coming year. This ambitious new goal is backed by record-breaking data: Mauritius welcomed 75,808 Indian arrivals from January to December 2025, representing a robust 35% growth compared to the same period in 2024.

In a statement supporting the renewed vision through his presence at OTM 2026, Hon. Christian Harold Richard Duval, Minister of Tourism, Mauritius, shared:

"India remains a top priority in our tourism growth strategy. By strengthening our air corridors and fostering closer collaborations with Indian trade partners, we are ensuring that Mauritius remains a seamless and preferred choice for leisure, business, and celebrations alike. We strongly wish to have more Indian travellers visiting our paradise island."

Reflecting on the vision, Mr. Dinesh Burrenchobay, Chairman of the MTPA, added:

"The 35% growth of Indian tourist arrivals in 2025 is a testament to the deepening bond between our two nations and how increased air capacity has delivered for our destination. Mauritius is uniquely positioned to serve Indian travellers across all generations; and is a rare destination where the beauty of multiple continents is captured on a single island."

"Moving beyond the metro cities, our aim is to capture the booming Tier-2 and even Tier-3 markets. We are also working on bolstering flight connectivity, between India and Mauritius, expanding our MICE, Wellness, and Golf tourism footprint, and highlighting our unique Spiritual and Cultural links. One particular target market where we will focus more effort is the Gen Z and first-time young Indian traveller. They will love Mauritius, as we offer a number of experiences both inland and on water."

MTPA has signed a series of strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with India's leading travel giants, Indigo Airlines, MakeMyTrip, and Thomas Cook (India). These long-term partnerships are designed to maximize awareness, visibility and drive visitation across India's metro cities and booming Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets.

Furthermore, the Mauritian delegation's efforts were recognized on the grandest stage of Asian travel trade, as the island was honored with the prestigious Luxury Island Tourism Award at OTM 2026. This accolade underscores the destination's commitment to providing world-class, premium experiences that resonate with the evolving preferences of the Indian traveler.

Mr. Benoît Harter, Director of the MTPA, commented on the strategic partnerships:

"Our partnerships with key players such as IndiGo, MakeMyTrip and Thomas Cook (India) are fundamentally about removing every possible friction for Indian travellers. Our objective is clear: we want every Indian traveller, from every connection point, to see Mauritius as an easy, seamless and natural choice for their next holiday. By making our island more accessible and simplifying the customer journey, from flight connectivity to booking and travel planning, we are encouraging stronger footfall and tapping into the immense potential of the Indian outbound market for Mauritius."

The MTPA's updated strategy focuses on several key pillars to move the needle in the Indian market:

Connectivity & Capacity: Prioritizing closer collaboration with airlines to bolster flight frequencies and ensure easy access from various Indian hubs.

The MICE & Wedding Powerhouse: Leveraging world-class hospitality to secure large-scale corporate incentives and high-revenue destination weddings.

Holistic Wellness & Spiritual Tourism: Promoting Mauritius as a sanctuary for Wellness and Spiritual journeys, tapping into the growing Indian demand for transformative and health-conscious travel.

Digital Influence & Gen Z: High-impact partnerships designed to resonate with younger, adventure-seeking demographics who value experiential travel over traditional leisure.

The Mauritian delegation's presence at OTM 2026 served as the official launchpad for this renewed commitment, positioning Mauritius to climb the ranks and redefine its status as India's most preferred year-round destination.

About Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority:

MTPA is actively engaged in promoting Mauritius as a visa upon arrival and versatile destination that ticks all the boxes for the Indian travellers, A calendar of activities is ongoing to ensure that sustained marketing, promotional and digital actions are conducted towards showcasing Mauritius as an island destination that offers relaxation, rejuvenation, and entertainment while being a beyond the beach destination.

Connectivity

Nonstop flights by Air Mauritius from Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai and Air India from Mumbai offer direct connectivity between Mauritius and India. The Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport serves as the primary gateway to this idyllic destination.

Visa Process

The Mauritian government has 'Visa on arrival' a Single-Entry Visa, obtained at the airport, facilitating travel from India.