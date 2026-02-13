South Africa: Employee Health Now a Material Business Risk for South African Employers

13 February 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Old Mutual Corporate

Health-related productivity losses cost South Africa an estimated R161bn a year, driven by a combination of absenteeism, presenteeism and untreated mental health challenges, according to research referenced by Stellenbosch Business School.

For employers, the figure highlights a growing source of risk that rarely appears on balance sheets but steadily erodes performance and resilience, says Blessing Utete, Commercial Executive Head at Old Mutual Corporate. "Many employers continue to focus on visible measures such as sick leave and absence, while the larger risk lies with employees who are present but unwell. Presenteeism is more difficult to track, but its impact on productivity, service delivery and decision-making can be equally damaging."

While absenteeism is visible and measurable, a significant share of productivity loss is linked to employees who remain at work while unwell, distracted or financially stressed. This phenomenon, known as presenteeism, is widely recognised as a material contributor to lost output and, in many studies, rivals or exceeds the impact of absence.

The hidden productivity cost of presenteeism

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Health challenges often sit at the centre of this dynamic. Employees may delay treatment, manage chronic conditions without adequate support or continue working while unwell because taking time off feels financially or professionally risky. Over time, this can result in fatigue, disengagement and errors, placing pressure on service delivery, team morale and leadership capacity.

"What we see across organisations is that delayed care and financial...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.