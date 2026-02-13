South Africa: Employee Health Now a Material Business Risk for South African Employers

Health-related productivity losses cost South Africa an estimated R161bn a year, driven by a combination of absenteeism, presenteeism and untreated mental health challenges, according to research referenced by Stellenbosch Business School.

For employers, the figure highlights a growing source of risk that rarely appears on balance sheets but steadily erodes performance and resilience, says Blessing Utete, Commercial Executive Head at Old Mutual Corporate. "Many employers continue to focus on visible measures such as sick leave and absence, while the larger risk lies with employees who are present but unwell. Presenteeism is more difficult to track, but its impact on productivity, service delivery and decision-making can be equally damaging."

While absenteeism is visible and measurable, a significant share of productivity loss is linked to employees who remain at work while unwell, distracted or financially stressed. This phenomenon, known as presenteeism, is widely recognised as a material contributor to lost output and, in many studies, rivals or exceeds the impact of absence.

The hidden productivity cost of presenteeism

Health challenges often sit at the centre of this dynamic. Employees may delay treatment, manage chronic conditions without adequate support or continue working while unwell because taking time off feels financially or professionally risky. Over time, this can result in fatigue, disengagement and errors, placing pressure on service delivery, team morale and leadership capacity.

"What we see across organisations is that delayed care and financial...