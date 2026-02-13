Kenya: Police Bullets Playmaker Joins Zambian Giants On Two-Year Deal

13 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jacqueline Kitamba

NAIROBI — Zambian champions Zesco Ndola Girls FC have officially completed the signing of Kenyan international attacking midfielder Ivy Faith Omondi on a two-year contract from Police Bullets.

The move marks a major step for the Ndola-based side as they look to defend their domestic title and build on their recent continental success.

Omondi arrives in Zambia with a glittering resume, having most recently inspired Police Bullets FC to the 2023/24 Kenyan Women's Premier League title.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She is no stranger to the pressures of elite football.

Her journey has seen her feature prominently for the Kenya national team, Harambee Starlets, and gain valuable international experience playing for Sethu FC in the Indian Women's League.

Known for her vision and playmaking ability, Omondi is expected to be the creative heartbeat of the Zesco midfield.

Her arrival provides head coach William Zulu with a seasoned professional who can dictate the tempo of the game and unlock stubborn defenses, a vital asset for a team currently locked in a tight title race with rivals Green Buffaloes.

For Kenyan women's football, Omondi's move to one of Southern Africa's most ambitious clubs is a testament to the growing pedigree of Kenyan talent.

She follows in the footsteps of other Harambee Starlets stars making their mark across the continent, further opening doors for local players to seek professional opportunities in competitive leagues like the FAZ Women's Super Division.

It is a golden opportunity to test herself in a league known for its physicality and tactical discipline.

Joining Zesco, a club that recently stunned African giants Mamelodi Sundowns to reach the 2025 COSAFA Champions League final, offers her a platform to compete for both domestic and continental silverware.

Zesco Ndola Girls currently sit second in the standings with 52 points, just one point behind leaders Green Buffaloes.

Omondi's inclusion is expected to provide tactical Versatility, winning mentality, and international pedigree as her experience in India and with the national team will be crucial for the younger players in the squad.

As the race for the Zambian title enters its decisive phase, the "Power Queens" will be hoping that their new Kenyan signing is the final piece of the puzzle in their quest for back-to-back glory.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.