Ethiopia: UAE Rejects Allegations of Supporting RSF Training Camp in Ethiopia

The U.S. Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs, Massad Boulus, meeting with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and other top UAE officials for discussions (file photo).

Abu Dhabi — The United Arab Emirates on Thursday rejected allegations that it financed and supported a training camp in Ethiopia for Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), calling the claims unfounded.

A senior UAE official told The National that the Emirates "categorically rejects" accusations that it provided weapons, funding, trainers or logistical support to the RSF and reiterated that the country is not involved in Sudan's war.

"The UAE categorically rejects allegations that it has provided, financed, transported or facilitated any weapons, ammunition, drones, vehicles, guided munitions or other military equipment to the RSF, whether directly or indirectly," said the official.

Reuters earlier reported that Ethiopia was hosting a secret training camp in its western Benishangul-Gumuz region for thousands of fighters linked to the RSF, citing multiple unnamed sources including an Ethiopian government official, diplomats and an internal security document.

The Reuters news agency report said the camp's construction and operations were allegedly financed and supported by the UAE, including claims of military trainers and logistical assistance. However, the news agency said it could not independently verify the UAE's alleged involvement or confirm the exact purpose of the camp despite reviewing satellite imagery and diplomatic communications.

The UAE official reiterated Abu Dhabi's long-standing position on Sudan's conflict.

"The UAE has repeatedly made clear that it is not a party to this conflict and is not in any way involved in the hostilities," said the official, adding that the claims "are unfounded and do not reflect the facts on the ground or the UAE's long-standing and transparent position".

The UAE has previously denied accusations that it supplied arms to the RSF.

Sudan's war erupted in April 2023 after tensions between army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and RSF commander Gen Mohamed Dagalo escalated into open fighting over the future structure of Sudan's armed forces and the country's political transition. The conflict began in the capital, Khartoum, before spreading nationwide.

Nearly three years into the war, tens of thousands have been killed and around 13 million displaced. The United Nations says nearly half of Sudan's population -- about 25 million people -- faces acute hunger and has accused both sides of committing war crimes.

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Massad Boulos, has been pushing for a truce alongside the UAE and other regional actors, followed by a return to civilian rule after a 2021 military coup led by the rival generals.

"The UAE remains committed to working with regional and international partners, including through the Quad, to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people," said the official.

The Quad includes the United States, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

The UAE is one of Sudan's largest humanitarian donors. According to figures from the UAE Foreign Ministry, Abu Dhabi has provided more than $4.24 billion in assistance to Sudan over the past decade, including nearly $800 million in humanitarian aid since 2023.

Earlier this month, the UAE pledged an additional $500 million to a humanitarian fund for Sudan at a pledging conference in Washington and welcomed a "Comprehensive Peace Plan" announced by the United States.

