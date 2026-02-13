Eritrea: President Isaias Afwerki Met and Held Talks With Saudi Deputy Minister

Asmara, 13 February 2026- President Isaias Afwerki met, in the late afternoon hours yesterday at Denden Guest House, Saudi delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Waleed Bin Abdulkarim al-Khereiji.

At the meeting, President Isaias Afwerki underlined the importance of further consolidating the historical bilateral ties of friendship and cooperation between Eritrea and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the cultivation of shared and aligned views and positions on vital reginal and international issues.

The two sides discussed, in greater depth, the role of the Littoral States of the Red Sea in guaranteeing the peace and security of the region against the backdrop of fluid regional and international developments and trends. In this context, the two sides decided to expedite the concrete implementation of cooperation agreements in the political, economic, security, cultural and social sectors previously reached between Eritrea and Saudi Arabia.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Saqr bin Suleiman Al-Qurashi, Director General for African Affairs at the Saud Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Mr. Meshal Hamdan Alrogi, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Eritrea.