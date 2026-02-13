Tanzania: CCM Rejoices 100 Days of Progress

Dar es Salaam — THE ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has highlighted major achievements recorded in the first 100 days of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's new administration following her victory in the October 29, 2025 General Election.

The statement was made by CCM Vice Chairman for Mainland Tanzania, Mr Stephen Wasira (pictured), during an interview with the Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC), where he outlined the progress on President Samia's 100-day promises, officially concluding on February 11th this year.

Mr Wasira said that during her campaign launch on August 28th, last year, President Samia pledged to open a new chapter of hope for Tanzanians within the first 100 days, a commitment that has been largely fulfilled.

One of the key promises was the launch of Universal Health Insurance (UHI), targeting pilot groups including the elderly, children, people with disabilities, and pregnant women.

The government is also considering covering 100 per cent of treatment and specialised diagnostics for non-communicable diseases such as kidney failure, cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and neurological disorders.

The first phase began on January 26th this year, enrolling 1,457,602 vulnerable citizens, including 229 elderly residents in government care homes and 267 children in care centres.

A total of 48bn/- has been allocated to beneficiaries in the first phase, with an additional 6.8bn/- dedicated to treating non-communicable diseases.

Mr Wasira said 10,004 public and private health facilities have signed agreements with the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to provide services to beneficiaries, prioritising citizens who cannot afford medical insurance.

To strengthen health services, 5,000 health workers, including midwives, have been employed to improve maternal care, and hospitals have been directed to stop detaining bodies over unpaid bills.

In education, President Samia launched a foundational literacy and numeracy programme to ensure Standard Three pupils can read, write and count.

Additionally, 7,000 teachers have been employed, fulfilling the campaign promise. A collaborative programme between employers and higher learning institutions has also been launched to strengthen practical training and promote closer industry-university partnerships.

Mr Wasira said the government has disbursed 200bn/- to support young entrepreneurs in sectors such as mining, gas, technology and other resource-based industries.

In formalising the informal sector, the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups registered 119,595 small-scale traders of which, 73,000 women and 46,000 men enabling access to government support and loans.

The government has established industrial clusters in 11 regions to add value to agricultural produce, livestock, fisheries, minerals, forestry products and construction materials. Infrastructure development in Morogoro, Mbeya, and Singida is complete, creating 540 direct jobs.

He said the Lake Victoria Water Project has reached Sikonge and Igunga in Tabora, with extensions to Singida and Dodoma, supporting domestic use, irrigation, and fishing.

Water prepaid meters were introduced on February 10 to ensure sustainability.

In energy, 13,000 subsidised clean cooking stoves were distributed at an 85 per cent price reduction to reduce firewood and charcoal use. Electricity has been extended to 9,009 villages out of 23,000 previously unserved, at a project cost of 1.4tri/-.

The government launched a citizen-friendly reporting system, allowing ministers, regional commissioners, and other officials to provide updates and answer questions digitally.

For national reconciliation, President Samia established a commission expected to complete its work this month and granted pardons to 1,787 individuals involved in the October 29 unrest. The country will continue reconciliation efforts in preparation for a new Constitution.

He said the Ministry of Works completed 81 road and bridge projects, worth over 500bn/-, with 40 already finished within the 100 days. Construction of King'ori Bridge in Arumeru District and installation of streetlights have also been completed.

Mr Wasira said that CCM delivers on its promises and urged Tanzanians to continue trusting the party, citing its commitment to improving livelihoods and addressing citizens' challenges.