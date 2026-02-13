Tanzania: Osha Unveils Plan to Facilitate Business, Investment

Arusha — THE Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA) has launched a plan to collaborate with Regional and District Trade Officers in facilitating business and investment in the country.

The plan links systems to streamline business formalisation and safety inspections. OSHA Chief Executive Officer Khadija Mwenda unveiled the initiative on Tuesday while closing a one-day seminar for Northern Zone Trade Officers held at OSHA's PAPU Building offices in Arusha.

She said the plan follows directives from President Samia Suluhu Hassan for government institutions to collaborate and integrate their systems.

She said the plan also seeks to implement a December 22 directive by the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations), Mr Deus Sangu, requiring employers nationwide to register their workplaces with OSHA within 90 days from January 2026 to enhance effective safety and health supervision.

Ms Mwenda said the plan aims to strengthen collaboration with Regional and District Trade Officers so that all parties act as facilitators of business and investment.

Head of the Trade Department at Rombo District Council, Mr Elisha Erasto said the training had broadened their understanding of OSHA's mandate and underscored the importance of formal registration to enhance workplace safety.

Trade Officer for Arusha Region, Ms Lulu Kaaya thanked OSHA for the seminar and affirmed participants' commitment to support the initiative in improving the business environment and advancing National Vision 2050 goals.