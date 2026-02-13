Tanzania: Govt Backs Crdb Go Green Programme

Dodoma — THE CRDB Bank Go Green with IMBEJU programme has received government acknowledgement for its role in expanding access to affordable financing of up to 500m/-for youth-led green and innovative enterprises.

The programme, according to the Minister of State, President's Office - Planning and Investment, Prof Kitila Mkumbo, is supporting national efforts to promote sustainable economic growth and youth entrepreneurship.

"The government has placed strong emphasis on empowering youth economically, promoting a green economy, and building strong collaboration frameworks between the public and private sectors. "Youth-led environmental projects like the ones we see today are a direct and practical implementation of Vision 2050," said Prof Mkumbo yesterday in Dodoma.

The Vision 2050 prioritises an inclusive, competitive and climate-resilient economy driven by youth participation. The minister highlighted youth empowerment, green economy initiatives and publicprivate collaboration, stressing the private sector's role in turning youth innovations into sustainable, job-creating businesses.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Mr Daniel Sillo, said parliament has established a strong legal and policy framework to support environmental protection and the growth of the green economy, adding that the programme reflects effective coordination between policy, financing and youth innovation.

ALSO READ: Dar opens door to ecological organic agriculture investment

The Go Green with IMBEJU programme targets youthled projects in climate-smart agriculture, renewable and clean energy, water technologies, waste management, environmental conservation and digital innovation. Through the programme, eligible start-ups will access affordable financing ranging from 500,000/- to 500m/-.

CRDB Bank Group Managing Director, Abdulmajid Nsekela, said the initiative bridges international climate finance and young entrepreneurs who often face challenges accessing conventional financing due to limited collateral or credit history.

"Through Go Green with IMBEJU, we believe more young people will be reached, prepared and empowered to actively participate in the green economy. This is a strategic linkage between international climate finance and the innovation of Tanzanian youth," said Mr Nsekela.

He said the programme is implemented under the 200 million US dollars Tanzania Climate Action and Transformation Development Programme (TACATDP), in partnership with the United Nations Green Climate Fund (UN GCF), through which more than 100bn/- has already been disbursed to approximately 600,000 beneficiaries nationwide.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

CRDB Bank Foundation Managing Director, Tully Esther Mwambapa, said the programme has been designed specifically for youth and will be implemented through a digital application process via the FursaHub platform in collaboration with the National Economic Development Council (NEDC).

"Applications for Go Green with IMBEJU will be submitted digitally through the FursaHub system and those that meet the requirements will be forwarded to a panel of experts for a comprehensive assessment of business viability and the capacity to repay the affordable financing," said Ms Mwambapa.

She further noted that since its establishment in 2023, CRDB Bank Foundation has provided financial literacy training, entrepreneurship support and affordable financing amounting to more than 21bn/- , reaching over 1.25 million entrepreneurs nationwide.

Speaking on behalf of other start-ups, Irene Vambi, founder of Mrembo Naturals, said the IMBEJU programme provided training, mentorship, and capital, helping her expand production and create jobs for youths.