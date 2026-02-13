Tanzania: Dr Motsepe Arrives in Dar to Chair the CAF Executive Meeting

13 February 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Dar es Salaam — THE President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Dr Patrice Motsepe, has arrived in Tanzania this morning to attend the Executive Committee meeting of the continental football body.

Dr Motsepe was received at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam by the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports.

During his stay, Dr Motsepe is expected to chair the meeting scheduled to take place today at the Hyatt Regency Dar es Salaam, The Kilimanjaro. The meeting will bring together various football leaders from across Africa to discuss key issues related to the development of the sport.

Hosting the meeting highlights Tanzania's position and contribution within African football, particularly as preparations continue for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2027).

