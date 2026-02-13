Tanzania: River Kanoni Conservation to Begin This Month

Kagera — THE conservation of 7.2 kilometres of the River Kanoni is set to commence on February 28, with all necessary equipment already in place at the project site.

Speaking during a meeting on Monday, Bukoba Municipal Director, Mr Jacob Nkwera, said River Kanoni conservation is among several development projects currently being implemented in the municipality.

Mr Nkwera commended the country's economic growth under President Samia Suluhu Hassan and expressed optimism about the future.

He highlighted the TACTIC project, aimed at modernising 45 municipalities and cities, describing it as a "game changer." Bukoba Municipality was recently added to the project during a site handover ceremony to contractors.

https://dailynews.co.tz/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/Disturbing-scene-in-Bukoba-town-River-Kanoni-suffers-from-plastic-pollution-highlighting-the-u.mp4He said approximately 30.2bn/- has been allocated for Bukoba's development, covering multiple initiatives, including the construction of a modern market complex, a new bus terminal at Kyakailabwa, the conservation of 7.2 kilometres of River Kanoni, upgrading 10.7 kilometres of roads and installing 426 solar-powered street lights.

"The TACTIC project is a milestone that will transform the regional economy. Citizens should take advantage of emerging opportunities, such as investing in high-end hotels and conference facilities," Mr Nkwera said.

He also revealed that the old bus stand in Bukoba Municipal, which has been under renovation, is expected to reopen on March 1st this year.

According to the 2022 Population and Housing Census, Bukoba Municipal Council has a population of about 145,000 people, comprising 14 wards: Bakoba, Bilele, Buhembe, Hamugembe, Ijuganyondo, Kagondo, Kahororo, Kashai, Kibeta, Kitendaguro, Miembeni, Nshambya, Nyanga and Rwamishenye.