Tanzania: GCCTC Advocates Inclusive Climate Decision-Making

Dodoma — THE Coordinator of the Gender and Climate Change Tanzania Coalition (GCCTC), Maria Matui, has said the Climate Negotiations Guideline for Women and Youth will strengthen capacity building, improve coordination between the government and non-state actors, and promote inclusive climate decision-making.

She made the remarks in Dodoma recently during a stakeholders' consultative meeting on the guideline, which brought together representatives from sectoral ministries and other key stakeholders.

The meeting was organised by GCCTC in collaboration with the NGO Women Action Towards Economic Development in Tanzania (WATED).

Participants included officials from the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, the Ministry of Constitutional and Legal Affairs, and the Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance.

"The guideline will ensure that women and youth are not only present at decision-making tables but also have real influence in shaping climate outcomes that affect their lives and future generations," Matui said.

She noted that the initiative aligns with national gender and youth policies, Tanzania's climate commitments, and international frameworks.

The guideline seeks to leave no group behind, ensuring meaningful participation in national, regional, and international climate processes.

Matui highlighted gaps identified in stakeholder consultations, including limited access to negotiation knowledge, practical guidance, and coordination, especially for grassroots women, youth, and civil society actors.

She stressed the need for a practical, Tanzania-specific guideline that simplifies climate negotiations, clarifies entry points for participation, and equips women and youth to engage confidently and strategically.

Meanwhile, Fortunata Manyeresa, Executive Director of the Tanga-based NGO Tree of Hope, said the guideline will help build capacity, gather stakeholder feedback to improve the document, and provide practical training on conducting climate negotiations.

She noted that the guideline targets women in both rural and urban areas.