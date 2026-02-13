Tanzania: Samia @ 100 Days - Rail Renaissance Reshapes Tanzania's Growing Economy

Dar es Salaam — IN its first 100 days in office, the sixth phase government has continued to implement significant reforms, resulting in major milestones, including the Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC) attaining financial self-reliance and saving the government approximately 13bn/- annually in salary subsidies that had been provided for the past 13 years.

TRC's ability to finance its operations through internally generated revenue marks a decisive break from a long-standing culture of dependency that had burdened the government budget.

Minister for Transport, Professor Makame Mbarawa, revealed the development recently in Dodoma, stating that since December 2025, the corporation has been funding its operations from its own revenues.

"Now the corporation will no longer receive such funds from the government, as its operations are fully covered by internal revenues," Prof Mbarawa said. He added that the government remains committed to strengthening the entire transport sector as part of efforts to position Tanzania as a logistics hub for East and Central Africa.

Highlighting TRC's performance over the 100-day period, Prof Mbarawa said the corporation transported more than 836,000 passengers, with 89 per cent travelling on the electrified Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) trains along the Dar es Salaam-Dodoma route, while the remaining 11 per cent used the Metre Gauge Railway (MGR).

Since the start of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's second term, following her swearing-in on November 3rd, last year, TRC has also transported more than 85,700 tonnes of cargo.

Prof Mbarawa noted that the SGR has significantly benefited business-people, tourists and other travellers, including those visiting attractions such as Mikumi and Ruaha national parks.

"These achievements reflect the government's commitment to building a modern and efficient transport network," he said.

In a related development, TRC has received two new locomotives and 50 wagons to boost cargo transportation under the MGR system, further strengthening logistics capacity. Meanwhile, the government is set to begin rehabilitation of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) line in June this year, following the conclusion of negotiations with investors and completion of procedural requirements.

The revitalisation of TAZARA is expected to enhance the performance of the Dar es Salaam Port, boost trade and logistics and create employment opportunities in Tanzania and across the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

On plans to build modern urban railway systems in Dar es Salaam and Dodoma, Prof Mbarawa said feasibility studies have been completed for both the commercial capital and the administrative capital. The completion of preliminary studies has enabled the government to secure grants for comprehensive feasibility studies aimed at addressing growing urban transport challenges.

Construction of the first phase of the SGR project is also progressing well across all lots, including those linking Dar es Salaam to Mwanza, a stretch of more than 1,200 kilometres.

The project is divided into five lots - Dar es Salaam-Morogoro (300 km), Morogoro- Makutupora (422 km), Makutupora-Tabora (368 km), Tabora-Isaka (165 km) and Isaka-Mwanza (341 km). Additionally, construction of the Tabora-Kigoma (506 km) and Uvinza-Musongati (300 km) sections is on course.

To enhance efficiency at the Dar es Salaam Port, the government has initiated major expansion plans, including the construction of 10 new berths and 15 tank farms. Construction of the first two berths is scheduled to begin in June 2026. Upon completion, the port's cargo handling capacity is expected to increase from 32 million tonnes annually to 50 million tonnes in the coming years.

The government has also commenced implementation of the Kurasini Logistics Terminal project, aimed at reducing container congestion at the port and improving handling of perishable cargo. The project includes a modern temporary container storage facility covering 210,000 square metres, with capacity to handle more than 700,000 containers. So far, construction is underway on 81,000 square metres.

In the aviation sector, Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) has expanded its network to three new destinations: Victoria Falls (Zimbabwe), Cape Town (South Africa) and Accra (Ghana). ATCL now serves 31 destinations, 15 domestics, 14 within Africa and the remainder international routes.

The government has also inaugurated a Presidential Pavilion at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) Terminal 1, with capacity to host up to five presidents simultaneously. Preparations are underway for the construction of Serengeti International Airport and Kagera Airport, projects aimed at strengthening tourism, trade and regional connectivity.

"Through these improvements in railways, ports, airports and marine transport, Tanzania continues to position itself as a logistics hub for East and Central Africa," Prof Mbarawa said. He underscored the importance of integrated transport and logistics networks in enhancing mobility, increasing revenue and improving citizens' prosperity