Somalia: Somali PM Meets Former Premier As Dialogue Efforts Continue

Mogadishu — Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre visited former prime minister Mohamed Hussein Roble at his residence in Mogadishu, as the government steps up consultations ahead of planned talks with the Somali Future Council, officials said.

The two leaders discussed the latest political and security developments, with a focus on the government's proposed dialogue platform.

Barre reiterated that the government's negotiating table "remains open" to former leaders and all political stakeholders, stressing the need for a united approach to reach a lasting solution to outstanding issues.

He also underlined the importance of accelerating efforts against the Al-Shabaab militant group and countering what he described as external interference in Somalia's internal affairs.

The meeting concluded with an understanding to strengthen dialogue and political cooperation aimed at ensuring stability and progress in the Horn of Africa nation, participants said.