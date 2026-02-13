Rwanda: Volleyball - Playoff Ticket At Stake As Gisagara, Reg Clash

With three weekends remaining before the end of the second phase of the 2025/26 volleyball season, Round 12 could hand Gisagara VC an early playoff ticket.

The Southern Province side will take on Rwanda Energy Group (REG) in a high-stakes encounter on Friday at Petit Stade, a match that carries significant implications for both teams.

A victory for Gisagara would secure them a direct playoff berth regardless of results in their remaining fixtures. For REG, however, a win would strengthen their push to remain in the top four.

According to the current standings, Gisagara lead the table with 30 points. After facing REG, their final league game will be against Kirehe VC, who are yet to register a single win this season.

The recent history between the two sides is evenly matched. In their last four meetings, both teams have claimed two victories apiece.

Gisagara's wins include a 3-1 triumph in the first phase of this season and a memorable 3-0 sweep in 2023 against REG, who were defending champions at the time.

REG's most recent victory over Gisagara came in February last year. Their other win was awarded via forfeiture in 2024 after Gisagara failed to appear for the scheduled fixture.

In the women's category, APR WVC will face Police WVC in another clash. Police are aiming to reclaim second place after being overtaken by Kepler WVC, who currently lead them by four points.

The volleyball action continues on Saturday, February 14, at St. Famille Gymnasium, with matches expected to draw large crowds.

In the men's division, Police VC, currently fifth with 23 points, are fighting to break into the top four. They will face East African University Rwanda (EAUR) at 5 pm. Police come into the match following a narrow defeat to REG.

EAUR, despite recent losses to Kepler and APR, have proven competitive under coach Vincent Dusabimana. They pushed both giants to tie-break sets in recent matches, signalling that Police will need to be alert to secure maximum points.

Current standings

Men

Gisagara VC - 30 points

APR VC - 30 points

Kepler VC - 30 points

REG VC - 25 points

Police VC - 23 points

Women