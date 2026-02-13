Kenya: Parliament Seeks Views On Infrastructure Fund, Railway Levy Changes

Nairobi — The National Assembly has invited the public to submit views on two proposed laws that could reshape financing of railway and major infrastructure projects.

The House is considering the National Infrastructure Fund Bill and the Miscellaneous Fees and Levies (Amendment) Bill, both sponsored by the Leader of Majority Party. The call for memoranda is in line with Article 118 of the Constitution, which requires public participation in legislative processes.

The Miscellaneous Fees and Levies (Amendment) Bill, 2025 seeks to amend the Miscellaneous Fees and Levies Act to clarify and expand the use of the Railway Development Levy (RDL), which has been charged on imports since 2016.

The proposal does not introduce a new tax but specifies that the levy will finance railway infrastructure development, safety regulation and rehabilitation works.

The Bill also proposes the establishment of a Railway Development Levy Fund Board to manage the fund, potentially strengthening oversight of the levy's use.

Meanwhile, the National Infrastructure Fund Bill, 2026 proposes the creation of a National Infrastructure Fund to mobilise private capital and reduce reliance on public debt for commercially viable projects.

The fund would draw financing from privatisation proceeds and allocations approved by the National Assembly and be managed under a five-year investment policy.

The Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning will hold county public hearings in Homabay, Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale and Nairobi. Written submissions must be sent to the Clerk of the National Assembly by 5:00 p.m. on February 20, 2026.