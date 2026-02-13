Kenya: Ruto Departs for Addis Ababa to Attend the AU Summit

13 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto departs this afternoon for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to participate in the 39th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly, convened amid global uncertainty and economic shifts, where leaders will set continental priorities and advance Agenda 2063.

State House Spokesman Hussein Mohammed says as AU Champion for Institutional Reform, President Ruto will present a progress report on strengthening the Union's effectiveness, credibility, and financial sustainability.

He will also chair Committee of the African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC) and table its report, reinforcing Africa's common position on climate action, adaptation, resilience, and climate finance.

The President will further chair the inaugural African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) Committee meeting, underscoring Kenya's commitment to deeper regional integration and expanded intra-African trade.

On the margins of the Summit, President Ruto will hold bilateral engagements to advance partnerships in trade, investment, health, and security, and mobilise support for Kenya's national transformation agenda, spanning infrastructure, agro-industrial development supported by expanded irrigation, and energy security.

