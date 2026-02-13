South Africa: SANDF Ready for Deployment to Tackle Gang Violence, Illegal Mining

Deputy Defence Minister, General Bantu Holomisa, says the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is ready to deploy troops in support of the South African Police Service (SAPS), following President Cyril Ramaphosa's directive to strengthen the fight against gang violence and illegal mining in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

Holomisa said operational preparations are already under way, pending formal approval from Parliament.

"What we are expecting now is word from Parliament on how to proceed. Once that is received, we will move in. Within two weeks we will be deploying troops to work with the police and ensure that the President's directive is carried out," he said.

The President has instructed the Ministers of Police and Defence to finalise a tactical deployment plan in the coming days, identifying priority areas in the Western Cape and Gauteng where security forces will be deployed to address gang violence and illegal mining.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

President Ramaphosa said he will formally inform the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces about the timing, locations and projected costs of the deployment.

"We have to act to rid our country of gang violence. At the same time, we are implementing an integrated strategy to address the root causes of crime through coordinated interventions across society, from street lighting to access to social services," the President said.

Holomisa urged communities to cooperate with deployed soldiers, emphasising that SANDF members will be carrying out a lawful mandate in support of police operations.

"No one should point a gun at our soldiers. They will be there to do a job in support of law enforcement," he said.

The Minister added that the department stands ready to assist other government departments in strengthening border security as part of broader crime-prevention efforts. However, he stressed the need to ensure that troops are adequately equipped and supported when deployed along the country's borders.

The planned deployment forms part of a coordinated national effort to stabilise affected communities and reinforce law enforcement capacity in high-risk areas.