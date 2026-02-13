Namibia: Vacate Govt Houses By April, Works Minister Nekundi Tells Illegal Occupants

13 February 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The minister of works and transport, Veikko Nekundi, has warned illegal occupants of government houses or flats to vacate the premises by 1 April or face eviction.

He said this in a statement on Friday.

"You are hereby directed to vacate no later than 1 April, and hand over the keys to the housing division of the ministry. Failure to comply, forced eviction shall be effected," Nekundi warns.

This comes amid concerns over the continuous illegal and unauthorised occupation of government houses and flats by non-civil servants, unauthorised civil servants, people who are subletting, and retired public servants.

The minister says monthly penalties on illegal occupancy have been adjusted from 1 January.

For a one-bedroom house or flat, the penalties have been adjusted from N$1 500 to N$4 500, plus 20% interest each month.

For a two- to three-bedroom house or flat, penalties have been adjusted from N$2 500 and N$3 500 to N$10 500, with 20% interest each month.

