Namibia Joins Space Elite With Chinese-Funded Satellite Data-Receiving Station in Windhoek

Namibia has received a China-aided satellite ground data-receiving station at the Telecom earth station in Windhoek.

The handover took place on Thursday.

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, represented by prime minister Elijah Ngurare at the handover, said the facility is a significant advancement in science, technology and innovation.

"The official handover of the satellite represents a concrete step towards realising our national development objectives and our long-term industrialisation agenda," she said.

The president expressed gratitude to the People's Republic of China for funding and constructing the facility, saying the gesture strengthens bilateral relations between the two countries.

She said the station enables Namibia to join a select group of African countries with modern ground stations capable of receiving real-time satellite data.

According to Nandi-Ndaitwah, the Cabinet has authorised the drafting of a space science and technology bill to establish a legal and institutional framework.

"This bill will establish a legal and institutional framework regulating space activities, ensuring compliance with international treaties," the president said.

The sixth National Development Plan identifies space science as a practical engine for development.

The station will support environmental sustainability, resource management and socio-economic transformation.

The president said the facility will enable Namibia to respond to climate change efficiently.

"This will enhance Namibia's capacity to effectively respond to impacts like drought, water scarcity, flood management and sustainable water resource utilisation," she said.