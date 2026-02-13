Sudan: International Day Against the Use of Child Soldiers

13 February 2026
Darfur Network for Human Rights (Kampala)
On the International Day against the Use of Child Soldiers, the Darfur Network for Human Rights (DNHR) reiterates the urgent importance of protecting children from the ravages of war, as we witness the staggering scale of today's conflict in Sudan and its devastating impact on children.

Across the country, and particularly in the Darfur region, one in five children now lives in conflict-affected settings. Children are often the first, and always the most vulnerable, victims of armed conflict. Since the outbreak of war on 15 April 2023, the recruitment and use of child soldiers in Sudan has sharply increased, exposing children to grave violations and exploitation.

Children are increasingly subjected to recruitment and abuse by armed actors, including the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).https://x.com/DNforHR/status/2022263364005617689?s=20

Survivors of these abuses endure severe physical and psychological trauma, prolonged displacement, and the disruption of education and livelihoods. These consequences can irreparably compromise their future prospects and overall well-being.

DNHR calls on all parties to the conflict, as well as the international community, to take immediate action to end the use of children in hostilities, ensure accountability for violations, and prioritize the protection, rehabilitation, and reintegration of affected children.

