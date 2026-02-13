Mozambique: Journalist Survives Assassination Attempt

press release

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) joins its affiliate the Syndicato Nacional de Jornalistas (SNJ - Mozambique) in condemning in the strongest terms this barbaric and cowardly act against a journalist who poses no threat to anyone.

According to a statement issued by the SOICO Group -which owns SVT- the attack on journalist Carlitos Candangue was linked to his "investigative reports on illegal practices in the mining sector in Manica Province and their social, economic and environmental impacts".Hooded men, who appeared to be wearing clothing similar to that of the security forces, fired multiple gunshots. Although no one was injured in the attack, SOICO considers it a serious threat to the right to life, as well as a direct attack on press freedom and access to information.

The Sindicato Nacional de Jornalistas (SNJ) denounced the assassination attempt as cowardly, and as an act of intimidation, violence and persecution against a journalist for carrying out their professional duties. "It is unacceptable that journalists are continuously targeted simply for doing their job." The SNJ Executive Secretariat reiterated its unwavering commitment to defending the rights, safety and dignity of media workers.

IFJ General Secretary, Anthony Bellanger, said that the attack on journalist Carlitos Candangue was not only a cowardly act but also an act of intimidation designed to silence journalists. "Journalists who report on environmental issues are consistently targeted by criminals who rob countries and communities of their natural resources in the most corrupt manner. Those who perpetrate such attacks on journalists must be exposed. We are calling for a swift investigation into Candangue's attack."

