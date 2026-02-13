Africa: AUC Chairperson At 35th APRM Forum Reaffirmed That Governance Remains the Cornerstone of Peace, Resilience & Inclusive Growth Under Agenda 2063

13 February 2026
African Union (Addis Ababa)

During this morning's 35th Forum of the African Peer Review Mechanism that was convened on the sidelines of the AU Summit, the Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. @ymahmoudali reaffirmed that governance remains the cornerstone of peace, resilience & inclusive growth under Agenda 2063.

He underscored that the APRM's voluntary, peer-based model strengthens accountability, institutional reform & shared learning, thereby advancing Africa's collective commitment to democratic principles, economic transformation & sustainable development.

