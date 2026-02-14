Africa: "Women Leaders Reshaping African Governance"- Namibia Convenes High-Level Dialogue in Addis

Addis Ababa — On the margins of the African Union Summit, Namibia, through its Mission in Addis Ababa, co-convened a high-level Presidential Fireside Conversation under the theme “Beyond Barriers: Women Leaders Reshaping African Governance.”

The dialogue on February 13th brought together continental institutions, global partners, and Africa’s current and former female Heads of State to advance inclusive leadership, peace, and sustainable development.

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah shared the stage with Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former President of Liberia, in a candid exchange on leadership, resilience, and the realities of governing in spaces traditionally dominated by men.

The conversation was moderated by Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda, the United Nations Women Deputy Executive Director for Normative Support, UN System Coordination, and Programme Results - former Secretary-General of the World YWCA, a long-time global advocate for women’s rights and inclusive governance.

The dialogue highlighted the journeys of women leaders who have travelled the road less travelled, challenging old assumptions and reshaping governance across the continent. Speakers stressed that true leadership is built on character, resilience, and service, not competition, and that leadership can be demonstrated in every sphere of life, not only in politics.

President Nandi-Ndaitwah also noted that the progress made in advancing women’s leadership was not achieved by women alone. She acknowledged the role of forward-thinking male counterparts who challenged outdated traditions and supported the idea that women have a greater role to play beyond traditional expectations.

The conversation further emphasised the importance of women supporting one another and building strong networks of mentorship, noting that progress is sustained when women open doors for the next generation.

Touching on the African Union’s 2026 theme, “Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063,” President Nandi-Ndaitwah warned that climate change is placing increasing pressure on land and water resources. In many arid regions, grazing land is shrinking due to drought, while access to water, a scarce and precious resource, is intensifying competition among communities. She cautioned that if not managed responsibly, these pressures could fuel instability and conflict, and called for stronger continental cooperation in managing shared resources.

The session closed with a renewed call for solidarity, inclusive leadership, and intergenerational cooperation to ensure Africa’s governance reflects the voices and aspirations of all its people.