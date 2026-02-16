Presidential Declaration On Advancing Local Manufacturing of Health Products in Africa

On the margins of the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union

We, the Heads of State and Government, Ministers of Health of AU member states High-Level Representatives, and Partners

Recalling the Assembly Decisions Assembly/AU/Dec.877(XXXVII) and Assembly/AU/Dec.924(XXXVIII) on advancing health products manufacturing, pooled procurement, and regulatory harmonization.

and on advancing health products manufacturing, pooled procurement, and regulatory harmonization. Recognizing local manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, vaccines, diagnostics, and medical devices as a strategic pillar for Africa's health security and sovereignty agenda.

Acknowledging the leadership of Africa CDC in advancing the Platform for Harmonized African Health Products Manufacturing and operationalizing the African Pooled Procurement Mechanism (APPM);

in advancing the Platform for Harmonized African Health Products Manufacturing and operationalizing the ; Reaffirming the continental ambition to meet at least 60 percent of Africa's health product needs through local manufacturing by 2040;

We hereby declare our commitment to:

Advance local manufacturing of health products as a continental priority for health security and sovereignty Support the full operationalisation of the African Pooled Procurement Mechanism as a strategic "Buy African" tool through demand aggregation, market shaping, long-term offtake arrangements in order to increase access to quality-assured health products and promote predictable and sustainable markets for African manufacturers. Mobilise sustainable and appropriate financing for local manufacturers including the establishment of the APPM capital fund. Increase investments to enhance skills development, innovation and technology transfer through partnerships and operationalisaiton of the Africa CDC Regional Capacity and Capability Networks. Express strong support for the convening of an Extraordinary Summit on African Health Products Manufacturing in Nairobi, Kenya in Q2 2026, chaired by H.E. President William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, AU Champion on Local Manufacturing, and co-hosted by the Africa CDC, to accelerate implementation, endorse concrete commitments, and demonstrate sustained political leadership.

Adopted on 14 February 2026 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on the margins of the 39th AU Summit

