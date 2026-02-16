Sudan: 12 Missing in White Nile After Second Ferry Sinking in a Week - Sudan Doctors

Wad Alkazy — A ferry carrying 16 people has sunk in the White Nile at Wad Alzaky. Four people survived the incident, but search operations are continuing for the remaining 12 passengers, the Sudan Doctors Network says, highlighting that this is the second such tragedy within a week.

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, a ferry boat carrying at least 27 people sank in the Nile between the areas of Taiba Al-Khawad and Dim Al-Qrai in Shendi locality in River Nile state on January 11, claiming 21 lives, according to the latest toll by Sudan doctors.

Following the latest tragedy, the Sudan Doctors Network has called for authorities to tighten safety controls of river vessels. "This reflects a worrying recurrence of river transport accidents due to the lack of strict safety regulations and regular inspections of river vessels, significantly increasing the risk to civilian lives," the network says.

The network "calls on the relevant authorities to fulfil their responsibilities by reviewing all Nile boats and ferries and ensuring compliance with river transport safety regulations. They also urge the authorities to establish clear regulations regarding passenger capacity and to provide rescue equipment to protect citizens' lives and prevent the recurrence of such tragedies."