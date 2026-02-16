Sudan Sovereignty Council Member 'Resigns Amid Land Dispute Controversy'

Khartoum / Port Sudan — Salma Abdeljabar, a member of the Sovereignty Council aligned with the de facto authorities in Port Sudan, has reportedly resigned from her position following days of public debate over a disputed land registration, earlier this week.

Abdeljabar, was originally appointed by Head of the Sovereignty Council and commander-in-chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan.

Controversy centres on reports that Abdeljabar and members of her family sought to register a plot of land said to be associated with an Islamic complex.

Information circulating widely on social media suggests the land is believed to be state-owned, although a portion was reportedly allocated in the past to her late father, a prominent figure under former President Omar Al Bashir.

These claims have not been independently verified.

According to accounts shared online, the matter came to light after a land registry employee declined to process the registration, citing an existing decision suspending land transactions. Subsequent reports alleged that the employee was later dismissed from the Land Authority, though officials have not publicly clarified the circumstances surrounding the reported dismissal.

Widespread discussion has followed in Sudanese political circles and across social media platforms, where commentators have framed the episode within broader concerns about transparency, accountability and governance amid ongoing conflict and institutional strain.

Separate scrutiny has also focused on a reconstruction contract relating to maintenance work on the Halfaya Bridge in Khartoum North (Bahri).

The agreement, reportedly valued at approximately USD 11 million, was signed between the Port Sudan-based authorities and a company linked to businessman Ibrahim Balla El Makawi, according to documents and claims shared online.

Online commentary has further referenced the role of Sovereignty Council member Ibrahim Jaber in relation to infrastructure oversight.

No official statement has been issued addressing the specific allegations circulating on social media.