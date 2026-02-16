Sudan: Fires Leave At Least One Child Dead, 60+ Families Homeless in Sudan's Kordofan Region

El Rashad / Keilak — A young girl has died after a fire broke out at a camp for in El Rashad locality, South Kordofan. The inferno also forced 42 families from their homes, according to humanitarian sources. The blaze swept through the Jabrona displacement camp on Friday, destroying 42 shelters completely and damaging a further five, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

In a separate incident in neighbouring West Kordofan, fire erupted in the village of El Tabareeb in Keilak locality, displacing 20 families.

Local reports indicate the affected households were relocated to open areas within the same locality, while approximately 20 shelters were destroyed.

The causes of both fires have not yet been confirmed.

As reported by Radio Dabanga last week, a toddler died in a massive fire that broke out in Tawila El Omda camp for internally displaced people in Tawila locality in North Darfur on Monday. The fire destroyed hundreds of shelters housing newly displaced families, most of whom fled the hostilities between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) around the North Darfur capital of El Fasher.

Monday's fire caused significant property damage. Women, children, and seniors have been left without shelter, food, or protection. Local authorities cite 'an accident', while Darfur governor Minni Minawi accused unnamed parties of intentional arson.