South Africa: Water, Water, Everywhere, Nor Any Drop to Drink, Bath, Wash Clothes, or Do Dishes

analysis

Citizen despair over Johannesburg's growing water woes as solutions remain elusive and officials continue to say, 'Keep moving, nothing to see here, although there will be a ministerial working group.' What can be done?

This is a special madness. Across the city, we wake up as early as possible to wash before the flow of water ends without warning. But that, of course, is only if you actually have running water that day. If there is a trickle, you try to wash, but maybe the water will suddenly stop as soon as you have lathered up. Now what? There is no schedule in the madness.

Even if you're lucky enough to have a sporadic flow -- and across the province many residents no longer have that for days, weeks, or even months -- even on good days, the water pressure can be so low that we return to old-style bucket and dipper showers, heating hot water on the stove.

More infuriatingly, even if you pay your rates and taxes, you can't tell if the City has deducted for when there was no water because Johannesburg is billing based on multimonth averaging to "calculate" charges. Who knows what's going on with that...

Forget the metaphysics of the accelerating collapse of Jozi's infrastructure. We focus on drawing water from the tap before all our neighbours beat us to the punch in drawing down a dwindling water...