Uganda: Odonga Otto Calls for National Dialogue, Says Opposition Must Check Government - Not Museveni

Former Aruu County Member of Parliament Odonga Otto has called for renewed national dialogue and a shift toward issue-based opposition politics, urging political actors across the divide to prioritise national stability over personal antagonism.

Speaking to Samson Kasumba on the Next Big Talk on Next Radio, Otto emphasised the need for constructive engagement, particularly in the aftermath of the recently concluded elections.

"I think each individual who's an actor in our national politics must make an effort towards national dialogue, especially if they're aggrieved," he said.

Drawing from his two decades in opposition politics, Otto underscored what he described as the constitutional role of opposition leaders as watchdogs of government rather than adversaries of individuals.

"In the 20 years I was in the Opposition, I never once opposed President Museveni because we're not opposing the individual. Our role in the Constitution is to check the government. There are many issues to oppose other than Museveni himself," he said.

Otto expressed concern that the institution of opposition in Uganda has weakened significantly over time.

"The opposition has been weakened in Uganda. Opposition in Uganda is very minimal. The institution of the opposition has declined tremendously," he added.

He further warned of underlying public dissatisfaction despite outward calm in the country.

"There are several aggrieved parties from the just concluded elections. Everything seems normal, yet it's not. There's a sleeping volcano in this country. People aren't happy," Otto cautioned.

Otto argued that even dialogue initiated on the President's terms should be embraced if it contributes to reconciliation.

"I strongly believe that even if the dialogue is on President Museveni's terms, let's go for it," he said.

He also highlighted what he described as one of President Yoweri Museveni's political strengths -- the ability to win over critics and former opponents.

"The second strength of President Museveni is getting people who don't believe in him to his side. He believes in winning people over," Otto noted.

Otto's remarks follow a high-profile meeting held on February 5, 2026, at State House Nakasero between President Museveni and a delegation of opposition legislators led by Yusuf Nsibambi, Member of Parliament for Mawokota South and Deputy President of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) for the Central Region.

Other legislators in attendance included Okot Bitek (Kioga County, FDC), Moses Kabusu (Kyamuswa County, PFF), Roland Ndyomugyenyi (Rukiga County), Fred Kayondo (Mukono South, DP), Richard Lumu (Mityana South, DP), and former Kawempe North MP Latif Ssebagala.

According to participants, the discussions centred on promoting national stability, peace and reconciliation following a tense post-election period.

In an interview with NBS Television, Nsibambi defended the engagement, saying the delegation sought to ease political tensions and foster development.

"No one sent me. I am an elected MP, and I will engage with whoever I believe is necessary for the good of my constituents and the country," he said in response to critics within opposition ranks.

Among the issues reportedly raised during the meeting was the continued detention of individuals linked to political activities.

The delegation appealed to the President to consider pardons and called for an independent investigation into the detention of Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, Deputy President for Buganda of the National Unity Platform (NUP) and Member of Parliament for Butambala County.

The meeting has drawn mixed reactions within opposition circles. While some leaders have welcomed the engagement as a step toward de-escalation and reconciliation, others have criticised Nsibambi's unilateral approach, arguing that it undermines collective opposition strategy.

Otto maintained that for opposition politics to regain relevance and credibility, it must remain principled and grounded in policy rather than personality-driven rivalry.

"The Opposition should be issue-based. If your opposition is about hating President Museveni the individual, then you're misplaced," he said.