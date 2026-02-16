Ethiopia: WFP Condemns Attacks On Aid Convoys, Facilities in Sudan

Addis Abeba — The World Food Programme has condemned a series of recent attacks on its trucks, assets, and facilities in Sudan, warning that the incidents have killed and injured humanitarian workers while disrupting delivery of life-saving food assistance to vulnerable civilians.

In a statement, the agency said four incidents over the past 10 days targeted humanitarian operations as aid workers were distributing food assistance. WFP described the attacks as unacceptable and stressed that humanitarian personnel and assets must never be targeted.

The organization also rejected what it called false social media claims alleging its trucks were transporting non-humanitarian items, saying such reports are unfounded and increase risks to aid workers and operations.

WFP said its activities are guided by neutrality, impartiality, and independence from political or military involvement, emphasizing that assistance is provided based solely on humanitarian need regardless of background or affiliation.

According to the agency, Sudan is facing what it described as the world's largest hunger crisis, with more than 21 million people experiencing acute food insecurity. Famine conditions have been confirmed in El Fasher and Kadugli, underscoring the severity of the situation.

WFP said it currently supports an average of four million people each month across Sudan through emergency food, cash, and nutrition assistance aimed at sustaining vulnerable populations amid the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis.

Last week, the United States, Somalia, and Saudi Arabia condemned a reported drone strike attributed to Sudan's Rapid Support Forces targeting a World Food Programme aid convoy in Sudan, which reportedly killed one person and injured three others.

US Senior Adviser Massad Boulos described the attack on food aid bound for famine-affected populations as "sickening," calling for accountability and reaffirming Washington's zero tolerance for attacks on humanitarian assistance.

Saudi Arabia condemned what it called "criminal attacks" in North and South Kordofan states that reportedly killed civilians, while Somalia said strikes on civilian facilities and relief convoys constitute grave violations of international humanitarian law.

According to Sudanese medical sources, the convoy was struck near Allah Karim while heading toward displaced civilians in El Obeid. There was no immediate response from the RSF. The incident comes as Sudan's conflict between paramilitary forces and the national army, ongoing since April 2023, continues to drive widespread displacement and humanitarian crisis.