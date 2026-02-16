Zimbabwe: Finance Ministry Under Fire Over Zwl$111bn Unreconciled Public Funds

14 February 2026
263Chat (Harare)

Parliament has raised alarm over serious financial irregularities in the Ministry of Finance after discovering that more than ZWL$111 billion in public funds could not be reconciled in the government's 2022 accounts.

The findings are contained in a report by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) which examined the Auditor-General's review of the Ministry's Appropriation and Fund Accounts for the year ending 31 December 2022.

According to the report, the ministry recorded a total expenditure of ZWL$282.8 billion, but failed to account for ZWL$111.3 billion, leaving a massive unexplained variance.

The PAC, established under Section 299 of Zimbabwe's Constitution said the discrepancies point to "weak financial controls, poor oversight and a high risk of misuse of public funds".

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In its introduction, the committee said it was concerned by the scale of the anomalies and warned that the country's public finance system was vulnerable to abuse.

"The absence of routine reconciliation checks has created an environment where errors and potential fraud can go undetected," the report said.

Among its key recommendations, the committee ordered the ministry to introduce monthly reconciliation checks, ensure accountability of designated officers, stop prepayments for vehicles and equipment without performance guarantees and recover all outstanding funds, with interest by 31 March.

The committee also called for disciplinary action against officials found to have breached financial regulations.

In its response, the Ministry of Finance said the discrepancies arose because line ministries submitted their financial reports late or with errors making it difficult to reconcile accounts on time.

However, the PAC dismissed the explanation as inadequate stating that delays do not justify the failure to safeguard public money.

The revelations come amid mounting public frustration over economic hardship, inflation and deteriorating public services.

Analysts say the report highlights deeper governance challenges within country's public financial system and raises questions about transparency and accountability in state institutions.

The PAC warned that unless urgent reforms are implemented, similar losses could occur in future budgets, further straining the country's fragile economy.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.