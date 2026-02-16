Ethiopia: PM Abiy Ahmed, Côte d'Ivoire Vice President Discuss Continental Priorities

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed received Vice President Tiémoko Meyliet Koné of Côte d'Ivoire today to deliberate on matters of mutual interest and pressing issues facing the continent.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 39th African Union Summit, which has brought together African Heads of State and Government under the theme of sustainable development and regional integration.

In a social media update regarding the exchange, PM Abiy noted: "Received Vice President Tiémoko Meyliet Koné of Côte d'Ivoire today and discussed continental issues and areas of mutual interest."