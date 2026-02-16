Tanzania Insists On Close Ties With the UN in Implementing Development Priorities

Addis Ababa — The Tanzanian government has reaffirmed its commitment to deepen its close ties with the global organisations in implementing national development priorities aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

President Samia revealed that during her talks with the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, focused on strengthening cooperation between Tanzania and the United Nations (UN).

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed collaboration in advancing sustainable development, climate action, institutional strengthening, and inclusive economic growth.

President Samia reaffirmed Tanzania's commitment to deepening its partnership with the UN in implementing national development priorities aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

President Samia also commended and expressed appreciation for the contribution of the UN and its agencies in supporting Tanzania's development efforts, particularly in the areas of diplomatic cooperation and development assistance across various sectors of the economy.

On her part, Deputy Secretary-General Mohammed conveyed warm greetings from the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, and expressed appreciation for the strong and longstanding cooperation between Tanzania and the UN.

She commended Tanzania for its enduring legacy of peace and stability, noting that "Tanzania has continued to be a model of peace on the African continent."

She also recognized President Samia's efforts in strengthening institutional systems and addressing national challenges through dialogue and reconciliation, describing such an approach as essential for sustainable development and social cohesion.

The meeting further underscored the importance of continued collaboration in areas including youth empowerment, women's leadership, and climate resilience.

President Samia is in Addis Ababa for high-level engagements bringing together African leaders and international partners to deliberate on key regional and global development priorities.