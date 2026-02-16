Namibia: Ondangwa Control Prosecutor Justine Shiweda Laid to Rest

Ondangwa regional control prosecutor Justine Shiweda was laid to rest at her family cemetery at Onambango village in the Oshana region on Saturday.

Shiweda, who was born on 29 November 1994, was shot and doused with a corrosive acidic substance on 17 October 2025.

She sustained life-threatening injuries and died on 7 February.

Speaking at the funeral service, chief justice Peter Shivute warned that violence against officers of the court threatens Namibia's justice system, describing the fatal attack as cruel and brazen.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said it should be viewed as an assault on the country's justice system.

"When an officer of the court is harmed while carrying out lawful duties, it is not merely an attack on an individual; it is an attack on the system of justice that protects us all," he said.

Shivute stressed that institutions must remain firm in the face of violence and intimidation, adding that the administration of justice cannot be dictated by fear.

"We must remain resolute. The administration of justice cannot be dictated to by violence or intimidation," he said.

"When one member of the justice community is harmed, we stand together. When one officer of the court is attacked, we defend the integrity of the entire system."

He urged prosecutors, magistrates, judges and legal practitioners to remain committed to their oath to uphold the Constitution and administer justice without fear or favour, even in difficult circumstances.

"To our prosecutors, magistrates, judges, and legal practitioners: each of you has taken a solemn oath to uphold the Constitution, to administer justice without fear or favour, and to protect the rule of law. That oath calls for courage and integrity. It reminds us that the work entrusted to us is larger than any one individual, and that our commitment to justice must remain steadfast," Shivute added.

Police inspector general Joseph Shikongo said the killing of a prosecutor is not only devastating to the bereaved family, but also affects institutions tasked with upholding the rule of law.

"Prosecutors play a critical role in upholding the rule of law, safeguarding the rights of victims, and ensuring that justice is administered fairly and without fear or favour," he said.

Shikongo said the police remain resolute in ensuring that violence against officers of the court and public servants does not undermine the country's justice system.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The Namibian Police remains fully committed to ensuring that a thorough and comprehensive investigation is conducted, and that those responsible for this dreadful act are brought to justice," he said.

He added that the police, together with the justice system, will continue working to maintain safety, security and the rule of law, stressing that acts of violence against officials will not deter their collective determination.

Shiweda is survived by her parents, two children and seven siblings.

- Nampa