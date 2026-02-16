African Leaders Conclude AU Summit in Addis Ababa With Unified Call for Peace and Security

Addis Ababa — The 39th African Union (AU) Assembly of Heads of State and Government concluded this afternoon with a powerful call for peace, security, and continental unity.

Leaders emphasized strategic priorities, underscoring Africa's shared responsibility to tackle conflict, advance development, and strengthen continental governance.

Under the AU's 2026 theme, "Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063," African heads of state reaffirmed their commitment to long-term development and regional integration.

The summit drew participation from African leaders, foreign ministers, diplomats, and heads of continental institutions, as well as representatives from global organizations, including António Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General.

In a joint press briefing, President Évariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi, newly elected Chairperson of the AU for 2026, and African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf highlighted the summit's central focus on peace, security, and key continental issues.

Chairperson Youssouf told journalists that deliberations included reforms within the AU, Africa's engagement with the G20, and a comprehensive review of reports from AU assembly committees, covering initiatives like Agenda 2063, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and neighborhood collaborations.

Significantly, the summit also addressed UN Security Council reforms, calling for Africa to gain two permanent seats with veto power and five non-permanent seats, reflecting the continent's growing global influence.

The summit featured nearly 15 side events, including a pioneering business forum, aimed at mobilizing private-sector support for Africa's development programs. Youssouf emphasized the importance of collaboration with the business community to tackle financing challenges for continental initiatives.

Health emerged as another priority, with leaders discussing strategies to strengthen Africa's health systems. The Africa CDC was recognized for its vital role in coordinating public health initiatives across the continent.

Most prominently, the summit reaffirmed a zero-tolerance stance on unconstitutional changes of government. Chairperson Youssouf stressed the AU's determination to "silence the guns," highlighting peace and stability as prerequisites for integration and sustainable development.

"The conference underscored the urgent need for peace and stability. Silencing the guns is central to creating conditions for growth and unity across Africa," Youssouf said.

The 39th AU Summit concluded on a note of unity and determination, signaling a strengthened continental commitment to peace, security, and sustainable development across Africa.