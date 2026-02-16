Namibia: President Wants Namibia to Lead On Climate Solutions

15 February 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah wants to position Namibia as a "global player in delivering climate solutions".

Speaking at a meeting with a delegation from the Green Climate Fund on the sidelines of the African Union summit in Addis Ababa, the president reaffirmed Namibia's commitment to multilateral cooperation and to hosting the Green Climate Fund's African Regional Offices.

The African Union summit, held on Saturday and Sunday, is the 39th ordinary session of the assembly of heads of state and government of the African Union, held this year under the theme 'Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063'.

The Green Climate Fund provides climate financing to developing countries for projects that reduce emissions, adapt to climate change and protect vulnerable communities.

According to the Presidency, the fund is already active in Namibia and has provided N$900 million for various projects.

The conversation with Seyni Nafo, co-chair of the Green Climate Fund, revolved around climate resilience and sustainable financing.

"The president noted that Namibia, one of the driest countries in sub-Saharan Africa, is already experiencing severe climate impacts, particularly in the Kunene region, where grazing land and water are becoming scarce due to erratic weather patterns," the Presidency noted on social media.

President Nandi-Ndaitwah on Sunday called for greater investment in water infrastructure and sanitation systems.

