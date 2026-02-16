Rwanda Ready to Support South Sudan's Post-Conflict Rebuilding, Says PM

Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva has reaffirmed Rwanda's readiness to support South Sudan's peace process by sharing its experience in reconciliation and post-conflict rebuilding.

He said this as he represented President Paul Kagame at the African Union Ad-Hoc Committee on South Sudan (C5) meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Sunday, February 15.

"Rwanda stands ready to share its experience in reconciliation and post-conflict rebuilding, and to continue supporting peace efforts alongside the United Nations Mission in South Sudan," the Prime Minister said at the meeting held on the sidelines of the African Unity Summit.

He stressed that the AU and its Committee are committed to implementing the 2018 Revitalised Agreement to achieve lasting peace in South Sudan.

Nsengiyumva commended the C5 Ministerial Committee for its visit to Juba in January.

"The outcomes of that visit remain vital for continued implementation of the Agreement and for preparations toward the upcoming elections scheduled for December this year."

As South Sudan approaches the end of its transition period, the Prime Minister said it is crucial for the continent to continue supporting its efforts through established AU mechanisms, including the Commission, the Office of the Special Representative of the Chairperson, and the Ad Hoc Committee.

He also commended the President of South Sudan Salva Kiir for progress made since the last Summit, particularly in "preserving peace and advancing preparations for elections."

"Sustained political will and strengthened trust-building among all parties will be critical to consolidating these gains," he said.

Nsengiyumva called on the AU Commission, the C5 Committee, and member states to make renewed, concrete commitments to accompany South Sudan on its path to durable peace.