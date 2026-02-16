Rwanda Ready to Support South Sudan's Post-Conflict Rebuilding, Says PM

15 February 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Umutoni

Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva has reaffirmed Rwanda's readiness to support South Sudan's peace process by sharing its experience in reconciliation and post-conflict rebuilding.

He said this as he represented President Paul Kagame at the African Union Ad-Hoc Committee on South Sudan (C5) meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Sunday, February 15.

ALSO READ: South Sudanese generals in Rwanda for post-conflict peacebuilding course

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Rwanda stands ready to share its experience in reconciliation and post-conflict rebuilding, and to continue supporting peace efforts alongside the United Nations Mission in South Sudan," the Prime Minister said at the meeting held on the sidelines of the African Unity Summit.

He stressed that the AU and its Committee are committed to implementing the 2018 Revitalised Agreement to achieve lasting peace in South Sudan.

ALSO READ: UN commander welcomes Rwandan troops to South Sudan

Nsengiyumva commended the C5 Ministerial Committee for its visit to Juba in January.

"The outcomes of that visit remain vital for continued implementation of the Agreement and for preparations toward the upcoming elections scheduled for December this year."

As South Sudan approaches the end of its transition period, the Prime Minister said it is crucial for the continent to continue supporting its efforts through established AU mechanisms, including the Commission, the Office of the Special Representative of the Chairperson, and the Ad Hoc Committee.

He also commended the President of South Sudan Salva Kiir for progress made since the last Summit, particularly in "preserving peace and advancing preparations for elections."

"Sustained political will and strengthened trust-building among all parties will be critical to consolidating these gains," he said.

Nsengiyumva called on the AU Commission, the C5 Committee, and member states to make renewed, concrete commitments to accompany South Sudan on its path to durable peace.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.